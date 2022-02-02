SP 500 Trading ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Stock Market Indices News: Plus NASDAQ 100 (NDX) & Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Day Trading Strategies.
Trading Strategies: Even though we have long trades in the market, the main long trade will start when Minor Wave 2 is in place.
S&P500 Overview: In the bigger picture I see the SP500 above 5,000.
Video Chapters:
00:00 S&P500.
12:15 NASDAQ 100.
15:32 Russell 2000.
20:53 Thanks for watching!
S&P500 Elliott Wave Counts.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave iii) of 1 of (5).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave iii) of 1 of (5).
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave iii) of 1 of (5).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes four-day uptrend ahead of ECB
EUR/USD portrays the pre-ECB anxiety while edging higher past 1.1300 during early Thursday morning in Asia. That said, the major currency pair seesaws around 1.1305 after refreshing the weekly top to 1.1330 the previous day.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 200-day EMA with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD seesaws around a fortnight high near 1.3575 as traders brace for the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair rose during the last four consecutive days to cross the 100-day EMA and the 50-day EMA but is struggling to surpass the 200-day EMA ahead of the key event.
Gold is at the mercy of central bank events and US jobs data
Gold is flat on the session so far and little changed over the course of the past few sessions holding above the key $1,800 per ounce level. There has been a focus on the US dollar and US Treasury yields that have both retreated after a disappointment in US jobs data.
Shiba Inu price eyes 23% gain as SHIB coils up
Shiba Inu price witnessed a massive sell-off as the crypto markets descended into chaos between January 20 and January 22. While many altcoins have recovered SHIB seems to be coiling up, hinting at a breakout move.
Bank of England Interest Rate Decision: Gilts are the crucial topic Premium
The Bank of England is expected to announce its second pandemic first when it details plans for reducing its 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) balance sheet. Markets and the sterling have priced a rate hike and bond reduction.