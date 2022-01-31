SP 500 Trading ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Stock Market Indices News: Plus NASDAQ 100 (NDX) & Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Day Trading Strategies
Trading Strategies: Wave iv) corrective rally is nearly completed for all indices,the move up is on lower volume, so its corrective.
S&P500 Overview: The 4100 is the 38.2% retracement level for the SP500 as Wave C of (4)
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P500
09:33 NASDAQ 100
12:58 Russell 2000
17:00 Thanks for watching!
S&P500 Elliott Wave Counts.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (c) of iv) C of (4)
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (c) of iv) C of (4)
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave (4) In place or Wave iv) rally to 2000 area
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
