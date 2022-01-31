SP 500 Trading ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Stock Market Indices News: Plus NASDAQ 100 (NDX)  & Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Day Trading Strategies
Trading Strategies: Wave iv) corrective rally is nearly completed for all indices,the move up is on lower volume, so its corrective.
S&P500 Overview: The 4100 is the 38.2% retracement level for the SP500 as Wave C of (4)

S&P500 Elliott Wave Counts.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (c) of iv) C of (4)
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (c) of iv) C of (4)   
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave (4) In place or Wave iv) rally to 2000 area

