S&P500 Technical Analysis: 4500 is the next minor level of resistance, once that becomes the support then 4800 is the next level.
US Holidays is creating low volumes since Friday session, however the SP500 has maintained support on 4530 Sub-Group1.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3) conservative Elliott Wave count use the 100 Tick chart).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3) .
SP500 TradingLevels: MinorLevel 5 4500 then Minor Group2 4650|4772|4800.
Trading Strategy:
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk On.
NASDAQ 100 Trading Strategy: Risk On.
00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis.
02:00 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
06:34 SP500 Technical Analysis.
12:57 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
