SP500, NASDAQ & Russell 2000: Technical Analysis Elliott Wave forecast & trading [Video]

S&P500 Technical Analysis: 4500 is the next minor level of resistance, once that becomes the support then 4800 is the next level.
Expecting Friday and Monday to be bullish, however the Jackson Hole Feds booze up could chuck a spanner in the works, so smaller positions if holding over the weekend.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave iii of (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of 5 of (3).
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3) .
SP500 TradingLevels: MinorLevel 5 4500 then Minor Group2 4650|4772|4800.
Trading Strategy:
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk On.
NASDAQ 100 Trading Strategy: Risk On.
Shortcuts to what you want:
00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis.
01:25 NASDAQ Technical Analysis.
05:32 SP500 Technical Analysis.
18:00 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3800
GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Week Ahead: US jobs, Eurozone inflation and OPEC
The S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Gold gained, and oil advanced. Attention now shifts to the Eurozone inflation and US jobs data. Elsewhere, OPEC is expected to stick to its production revival plan at this week’s meeting.