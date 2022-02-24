Stock Market Index Trading SP 500 Elliott Wave analysis plus Nasdaq 100 (NDX) & Russell 2000 (RUT) technical analysis day trading strategies.
Trading strategies: The strong bounce is currently three waves, we need five waves (impulse Wave) to confirm a low is in place.
S&P500 overview: Tested support on top of Minor Group 1 (MG1) 4300 is the next step to the upside.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave counts.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (4).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (4).
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave (4).
