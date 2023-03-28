Content: SP500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DOW JONES.
Stock Market Summary: Even though the markets can move higher, our focus is on the short trade setups. The tech stocks that have been leading higher can now be at risk of turning lower and of course this will bring the general market lower.
Elliott Wave SP500 resistance 4000 Nasdaq 13000. The markets can move above these numbers, but it doesn’t mean support, or a bullish trend, patience and time is our solution to getting the timing right.
Trading Strategies: Short new lows.
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P 500
23:03 NASDAQ (NDX)
26:22 Russell 2000 (RUT)
31:34 Dow Jones (DJI)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
