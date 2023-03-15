Content: SP500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DOW JONES
Stock Market Summary: Expecting the markets higher in the next session. Tech stocks are the strongest and Banks the weakest, so when the rally is completed short the weakest stocks and Indices - Russell 200 and DJ
Elliott Wave Analysis: Viewing the move up as a Bear market corrective rally, will continue higher.
Trading Strategies: Nasdaq will be the strongest in this rally higher, so day traders long on Nasdaq.
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P 500
11:00 NASDAQ (NDX)
16:51 Russell 2000 (RUT)
18:54 Dow Jones (DJI)
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com Level Up - Test the Trial Service!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
The monthly Australian job report will be out on Thursday, March 16. The country is expected to have added 48.5K new positions in February after losing 11.5K in January. Market players anticipate the unemployment rate will decrease to 3.6% from 3.7% in the previous month, while the participation rate is seen ticking up from 66.5% to 66.6%.