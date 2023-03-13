Content: SP500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DOW JONES.
Stock Market Summary: More sectors are turning into bearish patterns, so we need to move with the trend lower and prepare for positions on the short side. CPI Figures Tues and PPI Wed.
Elliott Wave Analysis: Focussing more on the bearish count to prepare for short trade positions in due course.
Trading Strategies: Short next rally.
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P 500
15:38 NASDAQ (NDX)
20:47 Russell 2000 (RUT)
25:21 Dow Jones (DJI)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls meet channel resistance near 0.6650, but committed from 0.6600
AUD/USD bulls are in the market following a strong open. A break has occurred through a micro trendline resistance with more work to do from the bulls to get over the line. 0.6620 will be a milestone on the onward´s journey for laying down the foundations of a continuation beyond 0.6650.
EUR/USD bulls cheer SVB-led risk-on mood, easing hawkish Fed bets to cross 1.0700, US inflation, ECB eyed
EUR/USD rise to the highest levels in three weeks as an upbeat risk profile favors bulls amid early Monday. The Euro pair advances nearly half a percent on a day to 1.0715 as it prints a three-day winning streak at the highest levels in three weeks.
Gold bulls meet resistance and bears eye trendline support
Gold price was higher at the start of the week by some 0.5% after the first hour of Tokyo trade having jumped 2% on Friday and while US authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
Watch these five cryptocurrencies for a potential price rebound next week
Bitcoin is trying to sustain above $20,000 and if it succeeds, ETH, MATIC, TON, and OKB may witness a strong recovery. Traders dumped risky assets following the crisis and failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The S&P 500 Index plunged 4.55% while Bitcoin is down about 9% this week.
The rescue of SVB takes centre stage with CPI waiting in the wings
Hopes are high that US regulators can find a buyer, after reports late on Sunday that HSBC was a potential “white knight” bidder for the UK arm of Silicon Valley bank. HSBC is likely to be the biggest bank bidding for the firm, with a slew of smaller banks said to make an offer. The question now is, how quickly can a buyer move on a transaction?