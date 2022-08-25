US Stock Market NASDAQ, AMZN, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL, BRK.B, SQ, META, NFLX, MSFT, BAC, JPM, GS. Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
Stock Market Summary: Wave c) of B of (B) of B) The beginning of the video looks at bullish and bearish counts with the Sp500 and the NASDA 100
US Stocks: Tesla TSLA, Amazon AMZN, Nvidia (NVDA), Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B),Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX) Alphabet GOOGL. XFL Finance Sector ETF, JPMorgan JPM & Bank of America BAC.
Stock Trading strategies: Long trades into Wave B should use trailing stops and take profits at large price points.
Video Chapters
00:00 NASDAQ 100 /SP500
08:04 Apple (AAPL)
09:36 NVIDIA (NVDA)
10:06 Amazon (AMZN)
12:13 Meta Platforms (META)
13:06 Netflix (NFLX)
15:01 Tesla (TSLA)
15:24 Alphabet (GOOGL)
16:55 Microsoft (MSFT)
17:40 Berkshire Hathaway BRK/B
19:08 Square. Block Inc. (SQ)
20:31 Banks BAC, JPM, GS
24:46 End. Thanks for supporting!
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
