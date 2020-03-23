S&P500: Fed talks and triggers a waterfall of sell position closings

- The Fed has announced an unlimited Quantitative Easing program to save the country from COVID-19.
- The technical aspect in the medium term is frightening, with achievable goals at the level of 1700 points.
- The bears learned in 2009 of the power of a Fed determined to act, a strong increase in closings of bearish positions.
How is the S&P 500 positioned?
After a European session start where S&P500 futures have hit a daily low of 2182 points, the announcement of new measures by the Federal Reserve has turned the market around.
Futures swiftly rebounded and rose by more than 5% in a matter of minutes to reach a level of +3%.
The rise seems to be more about liquidating short positions than about changing the outlook for the future.
Uncertainty remains at its highest, and any look into the future throws up bleak figures for Q2 and Q3 in the US labor market.
The sharp upward reaction is moving the indicators on the 4H chart closer to the possibility of the bulls regaining control – for the first time since March 5th, when the S&P500 traded around 3100 points. That bullish adventure lasted only one day, so for the moment, we shouldn't wait much longer.
On the daily chart, the current rise would improve the MACD profile a bit if the day's highs are maintained, around 2400 points.
The first resistance level is at 2400 points, then the second at 2430 points and the third one at 2500 points.
The DMI in the 4H range is accelerating its bullish trend and is supported by the divergent trend line that originated in the last hours of March 9th.
In any case, the trend in ranges above 4H continues to be strongly bearish, even with the slight improvement of the daily range setup. Ensure any buying position on the S&P500 with tight stops and minimal leverage.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
