Stock Market SP 500, NASDAQ 100 NDX, Russell 2000 RUT. Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and Trading Strategies.
US Markets News Today’s. stocks edged lower as investors weighed the outlook for corporate earnings.
Elliott Wave Market Summary: Bullish Weekly cycle is in play, expect Monday higher with profit taking on Tues morning with the trend resuming and Wed as the first serious swing day.
Elliott Wave count: Wave (iii) of iii) of C of (2) ALT Count (C) of B)
Day/Trend Trading Strategies: Hold long trades
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P500
18:08 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
20:31 Russell 2000 (RUT)
23:10 Dow Jones (DJI)
25:38 End. Thanks for supporting!
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
