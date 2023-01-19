Stock Market Investing Strategies for the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100 NDX, Russell 2000 RUT. Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and Trading Strategies.
US Stock Markets News Today: Today's rally is on lower volume, so expect further down side
Elliott Wave Market Summary: Corrective pattern lower to continue
Elliott Wave count:Wave (v) of a)
Day / Trend Trading Strategies: Short Wave b) or ii)
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P500
22:44 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
29:39 Russell 2000 (RUT)
38:37 Dow Jones (DJI)
40:54 TRIAL Buy 1 Month Get 3 Months
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat for the week, but above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.0830, unchanged from its Monday’s opening as investors await a fresh catalyst. Growth-related figures and the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product to bring answers next week.
GBP/USD nearing 1.2400, bulls on hold
GBP/USD is up for the day and heading into the weekly close, although missing momentum. Dismal United Kingdom macroeconomic data undermines demand for the Pound despite the US Dollar's lack of appeal.
Gold struggles around $1930s, drops on buoyant US Dollar
Gold price retreats from multi-month highs ahead of the weekend due to the US Dollar (USD) recovering some ground and elevated US Treasury bond yields, despite recessionary fears around the US economy. Hence, the XAU/USD is retracing from daily highs of $1937.91, exchanging hands at $1926.42, down 0.28%.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities.
Week Ahead – BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.