Stock Market SP 500, NASDAQ 100 NDX, Russell 2000 RUT. Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and Trading Strategies.
US Markets News Today. Microsoft, Google Fall On Earnings.
Elliott Wave Market Summary: Bullish Weekly cycle is in play.
Elliott Wave count: Wave iv) of C of (2) ALT Count WXY.
Day / Trend Trading Strategies: (a) (b) (c) Wave iv) lower, best not to trade this unless you know what your doing.
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P500
15:17 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
16:35 Russell 2000 (RUT)
19:00 Dow Jones (DJI)
21:40 End. Thanks for supporting!
