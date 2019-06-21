S&P500 Chart Analysis: Trump and Xi make 3,000 impossible this week – waiting for the summer

- After the Fed’s dovish decision saved traders from a downfall, no one will take risks before the G-20.
- The chart suggests an attack on 3,000 from July 27th onwards.
Stock markets have scored new historic highs as the week draws to a close. The Standard & Poor's 500 index –considered by many to be the most important in the world – is eyeing 3,000 points.
Analysts that are familiar with this index are scratching their heads when they examine the current movement. After the S&P hit a new all-time high on Thursday, it suddenly dropped.
The weakness shown on Thursday extends into today’s session and casts doubts among those who think that the historical record would be used to go in search of 3,000 points.
Strangely, the market is unable to capitalize on the media hype that this new historic high means after ten years of rises – and desists from continuing to rise.
With a quick glance at the charts, we can see that Thursday’s price action resulted in reaching the ceiling of the short term bullish channel that was born on June 4th. According to the projection of the technical channel itself, 3,000 would be within reach of the S&P500 index by the end of next week.
The MACD on the 1-hour chart has shown a consolidation profile until the end of today's session. The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish pattern – which retains the amplitude shown yesterday and an excellent opening between the lines.
The DMI on the 1-hour chart shows bulls controlling the situation but with little advantage over the bears. Both sides of the market move above the ADX, easing the start of a new stretch of a trend in both directions.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls showing a clear dominance of the index. The buying side has a full advantage over the bears, while the bears continue to move downwards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1300 after upbeat EZ data, amid US-Iran tensions
EUR/USD has been rising extends its gains beyond 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD has consolidated its losses below 1.2700 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY: Attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly
The pair stalled its recent bearish slide and managed to find decent support near the 107.00 handle during the Asian session on Friday. The attempted rebound from multi-month lows lifted the pair to daily tops around mid-107.55-60 region.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.