S&P500 Chart Analysis: Trump and Xi make 3,000 impossible this week – waiting for the summer

After the Fed’s dovish decision saved traders from a downfall, no one will take risks before the G-20.

The chart suggests an attack on 3,000 from July 27th onwards.

Stock markets have scored new historic highs as the week draws to a close. The Standard & Poor's 500 index –considered by many to be the most important in the world – is eyeing 3,000 points.

Analysts that are familiar with this index are scratching their heads when they examine the current movement. After the S&P hit a new all-time high on Thursday, it suddenly dropped.

The weakness shown on Thursday extends into today’s session and casts doubts among those who think that the historical record would be used to go in search of 3,000 points.

Strangely, the market is unable to capitalize on the media hype that this new historic high means after ten years of rises – and desists from continuing to rise.

With a quick glance at the charts, we can see that Thursday’s price action resulted in reaching the ceiling of the short term bullish channel that was born on June 4th. According to the projection of the technical channel itself, 3,000 would be within reach of the S&P500 index by the end of next week.

The MACD on the 1-hour chart has shown a consolidation profile until the end of today's session. The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish pattern – which retains the amplitude shown yesterday and an excellent opening between the lines.

The DMI on the 1-hour chart shows bulls controlling the situation but with little advantage over the bears. Both sides of the market move above the ADX, easing the start of a new stretch of a trend in both directions.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls showing a clear dominance of the index. The buying side has a full advantage over the bears, while the bears continue to move downwards.