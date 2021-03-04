Stocks are down, and USD consolidating ahead of Powell speech later today at 17:00GMT. They will try to fight high yields which means dollar may see some pullback, or maybe just stay in consolidation. However, the easy part can be with stocks, where price may bounce if there will decide to buy more bonds because low rates put upward pressure on stocks as investors look for better return.

I am looking at both SP500 and NASDAQ100 charts where we see prices testing important supports with current third leg of decline. This can be wave C, but any bullish reversal would be confirmed only if we see a bounce in sharp impulsive reaction back to 13000 on NASDAQ100 and 3870 on SP500. So until that happens we recommend to be careful and rather wait to see if bulls will survive here or no, and look for potential opportunity later with pullbacks.

