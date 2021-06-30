US stocks are on track for the fifth straight monthly gain as investors bet that earnings growth will help to offset the impact of high interest rates. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 index are all hovering near their record highs. A recent report by FactSet found that a record number of companies in the S&P 500 index upgraded their second-quarter revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) forecasts. Still, an FT and Global Markets survey showed that the Fed will likely hike rates two times by 2023 as the economy continued to rebound. The 10-year bond yield dropped to 1.479%, which is lower than this year’s high of 1.76%.

Global investors are focusing on the upcoming Xiaoju Kuaizhi Initial Public Offering (IPO) in New York. The company owns Didi, the popular Chinese ride-hailing company. It has raised at least $4 billion giving it a valuation of more than $67 billion. This makes it the biggest foreign IPO in the US after Alibaba’s 2014 initial offering. The new valuation makes it relatively smaller than Uber, which is valued at more than $95 billion. It is also substantially bigger than Lyft, which is valued at less than $20 billion. While the company is profitable, it still makes a lower margin than Uber and Lyft.

The British pound rose slightly after the relatively disappointing UK GDP data. The data showed that the economy contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter. This contraction was lower than the median estimate of 1.5%. On a year-on-year basis, the economy declined by 6.1% on a year-on-year basis. This contraction happened as business investments declined by 16.9% as the country battled the new wave of the disease. Still, recent numbers have been relatively strong, with the unemployment rate falling and inflation rising. Home prices have also risen to the highest level since 2014.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair rose to an intraday high of 1.3866, which was relatively higher than this week’s low of 1.3813. On the hourly chart, the pair has formed a descending channel that is shown in red. It is now along the upper side of this channel. The pair is also above the 25-day moving average while the MACD has moved above the neutral line. Therefore, the pair may retreat as bears target the lower side of the channel at 1.3800. On the other hand, a move above the upper side of the channel will signal that there are more bulls in the market. This will in turn push the pair to the resistance at 1.3900.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair formed a double-top pattern at 1.1974 on the hourly chart. It moved below the neckline of this pattern this week and is now trading at 1.1890. The pair has moved below the 25-day moving average and is between the middle and lower lines of the Bollinger Bands. The DeMarker indicator has moved from the overbought level of 0.70 to the current 0.377. Therefore, the pair may keep falling, with the next support being at 1.1847.

USD/JPY

The USDJPY pair declined to a low of 110.47 after the strong Japanese housing starts and business confidence data. On the four-hour chart, the pair is between the ascending red channel. It is also below the 25-day and 15-day moving average while the two lines of the MACD have moved below the neutral line. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as bears target the lower side of the channel at 110.20.