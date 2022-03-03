S&P: Holding strong resistance at 4360/80 risks a slide to 4325/20 before retesting support at 4275/65

Emini S&P MARCH longs at strong support at 4275/65 keep working & shorts at strong resistance at 4360/80 keep working. (they did again yesterday). Same levels apply for today.

Nasdaq MARCH first support at 13850/750 with strong resistance at 14400/450 holding so far all this week.

Emini Dow Jones MARCH longs at 33300/33200 worked perfectly on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday with a run back to retest strong resistance at 33900/34000. A high for the day on each of these days too!!

Daily analysis

Emini S&P longs at strong support at 4275/65 retarget 4300/10 before strong resistance at 4360/80. Shorts need stops above 4400. A break higher targets 4420/30, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 4450/60. Shorts need stops above 4470. A break higher targets 450/4510, perhaps as far as resistance at 4530/40.

Holding strong resistance at 4360/80 risks a slide to 4325/20 before a retest of strong support at 4275/65. Longs need stops below 4250. A break lower however targets 4220/10, perhaps as far as important support at 4195/4185.

Nasdaq first support at 13850/750 & longs need stops below 13650. A break lower targets could retest important longer-term support at 13000/12900. Longs need stops below 12800. A break lower however could send prices down another 1000 points eventually

Strong resistance at 14400/450. A high for the day is expected - shorts need stops above 14500. A break higher however is a buy signal targeting 14800/850.

Emini Dow Jones still holding strong resistance at 33900/34000 with a high for the day exactly here yet again yesterday. Shorts need stops above 34150. A break higher targets 34500, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 3500/35100.

Holding strong resistance at 33900/34000 targets support at 33300/33200. (A low for the day almost exactly here all this week for an easy 600-800 tick profit on scalping). Longs need stops below 33000. Again strong support at 32400/30. A break below 32000 is then a very important longer-term sell signal & could see 750 tick losses almost immediately.