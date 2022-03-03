S&P: Holding strong resistance at 4360/80 risks a slide to 4325/20 before retesting support at 4275/65

-
Emini S&P MARCH longs at strong support at 4275/65 keep working & shorts at strong resistance at 4360/80 keep working. (they did again yesterday). Same levels apply for today.
-
Nasdaq MARCH first support at 13850/750 with strong resistance at 14400/450 holding so far all this week.
-
Emini Dow Jones MARCH longs at 33300/33200 worked perfectly on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday with a run back to retest strong resistance at 33900/34000. A high for the day on each of these days too!!
Daily analysis
Emini S&P longs at strong support at 4275/65 retarget 4300/10 before strong resistance at 4360/80. Shorts need stops above 4400. A break higher targets 4420/30, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 4450/60. Shorts need stops above 4470. A break higher targets 450/4510, perhaps as far as resistance at 4530/40.
Holding strong resistance at 4360/80 risks a slide to 4325/20 before a retest of strong support at 4275/65. Longs need stops below 4250. A break lower however targets 4220/10, perhaps as far as important support at 4195/4185.
Nasdaq first support at 13850/750 & longs need stops below 13650. A break lower targets could retest important longer-term support at 13000/12900. Longs need stops below 12800. A break lower however could send prices down another 1000 points eventually
Strong resistance at 14400/450. A high for the day is expected - shorts need stops above 14500. A break higher however is a buy signal targeting 14800/850.
Emini Dow Jones still holding strong resistance at 33900/34000 with a high for the day exactly here yet again yesterday. Shorts need stops above 34150. A break higher targets 34500, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 3500/35100.
Holding strong resistance at 33900/34000 targets support at 33300/33200. (A low for the day almost exactly here all this week for an easy 600-800 tick profit on scalping). Longs need stops below 33000. Again strong support at 32400/30. A break below 32000 is then a very important longer-term sell signal & could see 750 tick losses almost immediately.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
