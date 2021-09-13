This chart shows the S&P futures over the past 22 months, covering the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which still rages worldwide. The background of the chart is a yellow grid showing price vibrations levels and related matching time lines, which are lunar months.
The pandemic panic price drop in February and March of 1920 was 5 price vibration levels. Once the US government began injecting money into the economy in March 2020, prices began to rally. Now, 19 "Moonths" later, prices have rallied twice as far as they dropped. In fact, from the low, prices have doubled. I'm reminded of one of the first market books I read, "Happiness Is A Stock That Doubles In A Year",by Ira U Cobleigh. published Jan 1, 1967.
Along the top of the chart I have plotted two astro cycles that show up in the S&P. In the natal chart of the S&P, the Sun opposes Pluto, here plotted as the helio EP cycle. In the natal chart, Mars squares Neptune. plotted as RN. Aspect synch points are circled. The pandemic rally is 270 degrees, 3/4 of a circle, motion of RN, and 540 degrees or 3/2 of a circle motion of EP. This harmony suggests a possible pullback ahead.
The first pullback to the 200 day EXMA came eight "Moonths" into the rally in early November 2020. Since then the rally has held well above the 200 day EXMA. While finding the end of such a powerful rally is difficult, using the 36 day EXMA as a help, I have labeled a possible 7 moves of a Chaos Clamshell.
Twenty years ago, the high was September 3rd. So far, this year the high is September 3rd. The twenty year cycle is the Jupiter-Saturn cycle, W. d. Gann's Master cycle. This is not a suggestion to sell, but a cautionary flag.
Information on this page contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading well under 1.18, a two-week low, as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
Solana price eyes drop to $142 as SOL correction continues
Solana price is facing selling pressure after its rally to a new all-time high on September 9. The governing technical pattern suggests that SOL is expecting a plunge of 10% toward $142. Further selling pressure could see Solana price slide 25%.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.