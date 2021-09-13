This chart shows the S&P futures over the past 22 months, covering the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which still rages worldwide. The background of the chart is a yellow grid showing price vibrations levels and related matching time lines, which are lunar months.

The pandemic panic price drop in February and March of 1920 was 5 price vibration levels. Once the US government began injecting money into the economy in March 2020, prices began to rally. Now, 19 "Moonths" later, prices have rallied twice as far as they dropped. In fact, from the low, prices have doubled. I'm reminded of one of the first market books I read, "Happiness Is A Stock That Doubles In A Year",by Ira U Cobleigh. published Jan 1, 1967.

Along the top of the chart I have plotted two astro cycles that show up in the S&P. In the natal chart of the S&P, the Sun opposes Pluto, here plotted as the helio EP cycle. In the natal chart, Mars squares Neptune. plotted as RN. Aspect synch points are circled. The pandemic rally is 270 degrees, 3/4 of a circle, motion of RN, and 540 degrees or 3/2 of a circle motion of EP. This harmony suggests a possible pullback ahead.

The first pullback to the 200 day EXMA came eight "Moonths" into the rally in early November 2020. Since then the rally has held well above the 200 day EXMA. While finding the end of such a powerful rally is difficult, using the 36 day EXMA as a help, I have labeled a possible 7 moves of a Chaos Clamshell.

Twenty years ago, the high was September 3rd. So far, this year the high is September 3rd. The twenty year cycle is the Jupiter-Saturn cycle, W. d. Gann's Master cycle. This is not a suggestion to sell, but a cautionary flag.