S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish corrective pattern Wave (4).
ASX200 Elliott Wave b) of Y of (4).
Trading Levels: Currently in Minor Group 1 7300|7200|7100.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral.
Commodities:
Copper Elliott Wave Wave (b) of c) of B of (4).
Iron Ore finding support 650 low in place?
US Spot Gold Elliott Wave has broken support, but still in the larger Elliott wave triangle pattern, move lower 1700 - 1720.
Australian Stocks:
Finance and Bank: Short.
BHP RIO FMG lows not in place yet.
STO OSH WPL, Impulsing higher.
Video Chapters:
00:00 ASX200 Banks XXJ,CBA & ANZ Elliott Wave Analysis.
11:31 Nifty 50 & China A 50 Shanghai Comp SSEC Elliott Wave Analysis.
13:52 Commodities Iron Ore Copper Crude Gas Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
28:17 AUDUSD & DXY Elliott Wave Analysis.
31:30 ASX Resource Stocks NYSE BHP ASX BHP FMG Elliott Wave Analysis.
41:00 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
