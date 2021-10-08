S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.

ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish corrective pattern Wave (4).

ASX200 Elliott Wave (c) of b) of Y of (4).

Trading Levels: Currently in Minor Group 1 7300|7200|7100.

ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral.

Commodities:

Copper Elliott Wave Triangle for Wave B.

Crude Oil to $80.

Natural Gas Elliott Wave 4 Expanded Flat.

Iron Ore finding support 650 low in place CHINA CLOSED.

US Spot Gold Elliott Wave has broken support, but still in the larger Elliott wave triangle pattern, move lower 1700 - 1720.

Australian Stocks:

Finance and Bank: Neutral.

BHP RIO FMG lows not in place yet.

STO OSH WPL, Waiting for corrective pullback as the long trade set up.

Trading Tips:

"In trading, you have to be defensive and aggressive at the same time. If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep the money."

