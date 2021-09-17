S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Under 7400 is bearish:
ASX200 Elliott Wave Triangle Wave iv) or c) of A of (4).
Trading Levels Minor Level (mTL5) 7500 is the closest largest number and its currently the resistance.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral to short.
Commodities:
Copper Elliott Wave 2 or B.
Iron Ore to move lower.
US Spot Gold Elliott Wave c) of B Triangle.
Australian Stocks:
Finance and Bank to rally short term.
Resource stocks BHP FMG to head low, as they still need to complete Elliott Wave v) of C of (4).
Video Chapters:
00:00 ASX200 Banks XXJ,CBA & ANZ Elliott Wave Analysis.
12:40 Nifty 50 & China A 50 Shanghai Comp SSEC Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:50 Commodities Iron Ore Copper Crude Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
21:30 ASX Resource Stocks NYSE BHP ASX BHP FMG Elliott Wave Analysis.
28:00 AUDUSD & DXY Elliott Wave Analysis.
32:40 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
