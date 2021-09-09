Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Under 7500 is bearish.
ASX200 Elliott Wave Triangle Wave iv)?
Trading Levels Minor Level (mTL5) 7500 is the closest largest number and its currently the resistance.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral.
Commodities:
Copper Elliott Wave 2 bullish correction. .
Iron Ore to move lower.
US Spot Gold Elliott Wave B or 2.
Australian Stocks:
Finance and Bank stocks to head higher.
Resource stocks BHP FMG to head low, as they still need to complete Elliott Wave v) of C of (4).
