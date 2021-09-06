S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.

Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50.

ASX 200 Index Overview: Looking for a move higher, look for tested support on 7500, 7530 and 7550.

ASX200 Elliott Wave is unclear.

Trading Levels Minor Level 5; 7,500 as the market support.

ASX200 Trading Strategy: Long trades on 7500 as the tested support.

Commodities:

Copper Elliott Wave 2 bullish correction.

Iron Ore Down to 700 to completed wave v) of C.

Australian Stocks:

Finance and Bank stocks to head higher.

Resource stocks BHP FMG to head low, as they still need to complete Elliott Wave v) of C of (4).

