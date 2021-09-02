ASX 200 (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading :
00:00 ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
02:34 Banks CBA ANZ XXJ BOQ Elliott Wave Analysis.
08:41 Nifty 50 & China Shanghai Comp SSEC Elliott Wave Analysis.
11:09 Commodities Iron Ore Copper Crude Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
20:12 ASX Resource Stocks BHP FMG Elliott Wave Analysis.
23:08 AUDUSD & DXY Elliott Wave Analysis.
28:58 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Looking for a move higher, look for tested support on 7530 as this will take you to 7550.
Commodities Copper is completing an Elliott Wave Impulse up off the low, in line with the AUDUSD. However Iron Ore has another low to come for Wave c.
Australian Stocks: Finance and resources stocks are heading lower, that said the resources stocks are in their final stages of completion (2 weeks) whereas the finance sector stocks are just starting their decline into Intermediate Wave (4).
Trading Levels Minor Level 5; 7,500 as the market support.
ASX200 Elliott Wave: I'm waiting for the banks to make the next move so I can confirm a move for the ASX200, of course the US markets are rallying, but we need our banks to move higher, but they are under pressure.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Long trades to would require 7530 as the tested support, otherwise expect lower price especially if 7465 becomes the resistance.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Stays on bear’s radar unless crossing 1.3810
GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3770 during Thursday’s Asian session, after stepping back from 200-SMA the previous day. In addition to the key moving average, sluggish MACD also probes the pair buyers below the key resistance confluence around 1.3810 comprising multiple trend lines stretched from late July and August.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ flips significant hurdle, eyes 40% advance
Tezos price rallied exponentially like most altcoins, clearing a crucial resistance level at $5.18. The MRI’s sell signal seems to be taking effect, leading to a 15% retracement. A resurgence of buying pressure could propel XTZ by 40% to 7.24.
USD: ADP raises red flag for Nonfarm Payrolls
The U.S. dollar sold off against most of the major currencies after ADP’s employment report raised red flags for non-farm payrolls. U.S. yields turned lower once the report was released and the dollar followed quickly thereafter.