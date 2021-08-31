S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.

ASX 200 Index Overview: Looking for a move higher, look for tested support on 7530 as this will take you to 7550.

Commodities Copper and Iron Ore can now have lows in place. this is also being confirm by the AUDUSD and the DXY US Dollar Index.

Australian Stocks: Finance and resources stocks are heading lower, that said the resources stocks are in their final stages of completion (2 weeks) whereas the finance sector stocks are just starting their decline into Intermediate Wave (4).

Trading Levels Minor Level 5; 7,500 as the market support.

ASX200 Elliott Wave: I'm waiting for the banks to make the next move so I can confirm a move for the ASX200, of course the US markets are rallying, but we need our banks to move higher, but they are under pressure.

ASX200 Trading Strategy: Long trades to would require 7530 as the tested support, otherwise expect lower price especially if 7465 becomes the resistance.

Shortcuts to what you want:

00:00 ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.

01:34 Banks Elliott Wave Analysis.

05:00 ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.

12:00 Commodities Elliott Wave Analysis.

24:28 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.