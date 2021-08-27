S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Looking for a move higher to 7550. Only if this level becomes the support can you trade long.
Commodities Copper and Iron Ore can now have lows in place. this is also being confirm by the AUDUSD and the DXY US Dollar Index. Resource stocks are still lagging, but we will aim to get the timing right for long trade in due course.
Australian Stocks: Finance and resources stocks are heading lower, that said the resources stocks are in their final stages of completion (2 weeks) whereas the finance sector stocks are just starting their decline into Intermediate Wave (4).
Trading Levels: Minor Level 5; 7,500 as the market support.
ASX200 Elliott Wave: Working to counts, however an abc rally to the 618% 7550 as Wave (b) top can be in play.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Long trades to would require 7530 as the tested support, otherwise expect lower price especially if 7465 becomes the resistance.
Shortcuts to what you want:
00:00 ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
00:50 Banks Elliott Wave Analysis.
01:35 ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
10:00 Commodities Elliott Wave Analysis.
28:00 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls have better chances after a dovish Powell
The greenback plummeted on Friday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh weekly high of 1.1801 to settle a few pips below it. The week starts with a holiday in the UK, which may keep volumes low. EUR/USD has shifted to bullish in the near term, it needs to clear the 1.1800 area.
GBP/USD: Further gains depending on the dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3805, shedding some 50 pips ahead of the close to finish the day around 1.3760. The UK government does not plan new measures despite the spread of Delta. GBP/USD has a limited bullish potential, but the broad dollar’s weakness could push it higher.
Gold could target $1,830 next ahead of NFP
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the XAU/USD pair to climb above $1,800 at the start of the week. However, the pair struggled to clear the key resistance area that seems to have formed at $1,810 mid-week.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.