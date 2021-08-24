S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Looking for a move higher to 7550.
Australian Stocks: Finance and resources stocks are heading lower, that said the resources stocks are in their final stages of completion (2 weeks) whereas the finance sector stocks are just starting their decline into Intermediate Wave (4).
Trading Levels: Minor Level 5; 7,500 as the market support.
ASX200 Elliott Wave: Working to counts.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Trading Long off the 7,500 support with the stop loss under the 7500.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3720 at the time of writing, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day. The pound has been regarded as a risk currency due to its twin deficits which leave it vulnerable to bouts of risk-off and vice versa at times of risk-on.
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
Bitcoin to reach $59,600 within a month
Bitcoin is surfing on a favorable tailwind in the markets with risk at the beginning of this week adding fuel to its rally. Buyers are in control, and a trend line is still very much in play as support. $51,155 acts as resistance. Once beyond, Bitcoin could be on a tear.
Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?
Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaking on the economic outlook at the upcoming central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, will dominate market direction. Fed officials appear on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.