S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50.
ASX 200 Index Overview: The ASX200 bullish trend being driven by the ASX finance sector has further highs to make, we will tie CBA wave count into the ASX200.
Australian Stocks:Current Long trades for CBA and ANZ. Resource stocks BHP RIO FMG etc trending lower
Trading Levels: ASX200, 7550 is now the tested support with the next levels in view, that is Minor Group 2 MG2|7650|7720|7800
ASX200 Elliott Wave: iii of (iii) of v) of 5 of (3)
ASX:XJO Trade Ideas
ASX200 Trading Strategy:As mentioned earlier moving out of resources stocks and into finance stocks
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
