S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50.

ASX 200 Index Overview: The ASX200 bullish trend being driven by the ASX finance sector has further highs to make, we will tie CBA wave count into the ASX200.

Australian Stocks:Current Long trades for CBA and ANZ. Resource stocks BHP RIO FMG etc trending lower

Trading Levels: ASX200, 7550 is now the tested support with the next levels in view, that is Minor Group 2 MG2|7650|7720|7800

ASX200 Elliott Wave: iii of (iii) of v) of 5 of (3)

ASX:XJO Trade Ideas

ASX200 Trading Strategy:As mentioned earlier moving out of resources stocks and into finance stocks

Peter Mathers - TradingLounge