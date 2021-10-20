Stocks prices got even higher yesterday, as investors reacted to corporate earnings releases. Will the S&P 500 reach the new record high?
The S&P 500 index gained 0.74% on Tuesday, Oct 19 after breaking above the 4,500 price level. The broad stock market’ s gauge went closer to its Sep. 2 record high of 4,545.85. The quarterly corporate earnings releases are positive for the market and they are only starting to gain traction. Today we will get the TSLA earnings release and tomorrow INTC, among others. The market seems overbought in the short-term. However, there have been no confirmed negative signals so far.
The support level is now at 4,485-4,500, marked by the yesterday’s daily gap up of 4,488.75-4,496.41 and the previous resistance level. The next support level is at 4,440-4,450, marked by the last Friday’s daily gap up of 4,439.73-4,447.69. On the other hand, the resistance level is at 4,525-4,555, marked by the previous local highs and the early September topping pattern. The S&P 500 extends its advance after breaking above a month-long downward trend line, as we can see on the daily chart.
Dow Jones is also close to the record high
Let’s take a look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average chart. The blue-chip index broke above its over month-long downward trend line on Thursday, and on Friday it accelerated up above the 35,000 mark. Now, the nearest important resistance level is now at 35,500, marked by some previous local highs. The resistance level is also at the record high level of 35,631.19, as we can see on the daily chart:
Apple’s relative weakness
Apple stock weighs around 6.1% in the S&P 500 index, so it is important for the whole broad stock market picture. The stock broke above its short-term resistance level of around $144-145. The nearest important resistance level is at $148-150. The stock is relatively weaker than the broad stock market, as it’s still trading below the July-August local highs.
Futures contract gets closer to the record high
Let’s take a look at the hourly chart of the S&P 500 futures contract. On Friday, the market broke above its downward trend line and it broke above its previous local high of around 4,470. The nearest important resistance level is now at around 4,520-4,550, marked by the early September topping pattern. In our opinion no positions are currently justified from the risk/reward point of view.
Conclusion
The S&P 500 index further extended its uptrend yesterday, as it broke above the 4,500 level. It’s getting closer to the Sep. 2 record high of 4,545.85. The market seems overbought in the short term. However, the coming quarterly corporate earnings releases (today it’s TSLA, and INTC on Thursday, among others) are supporting buyers here. Today the market is expected to open virtually flat and we may see an intraday consolidation along the 4,500 level or a downward correction.
The risk/reward perspective seems less favorable right now and no positions are currently justified.
Here’s the breakdown:
-
The S&P 500 extended its short-term uptrend on Tuesday again, as it broke above the 4,500 level.
-
We are waiting for a more favorable risk/reward situation and will probably enter a new speculative short position in the near term.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.