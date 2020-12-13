S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Vaccine roll-out could be a shot in the arm for stocks also

US stocks move into a critical last two weeks of the year ahead of the highly anticipated Georgia Senate elections.

S&P 500 sits at an important support structure and its make or break time from a technical perspective.

The confirmations of vaccine roll outs could be positive for stocks and support the S&P 500 above critical support.

US stocks ended slightly higher Friday at the end of a choppy session with the Dow adding 47.11 points or 0.16%, the S&P 500 losing 4.64 points or 0.13%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 27.94 points or 0.23%.

For the week, the Dow lost 0.57%, the S&P 500 shed 0.96% and the Nasdaq lost 0.69%.

Even as optimism over a working vaccine pushed Wall Street's main indexes to record highs this week, the Dow and S&P each snapped two-week winning streaks while the Nasdaq broke a three-week streak of gains.

Profit-taking has ensued ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision this week as the end of the year draws closer.

At the same time, with daily coronavirus death tolls at alarming levels, fresh business restrictions in many US states and increasing layoffs, investors need to see a Congressional agreement for more fiscal stimulus.

Most government aid has dried up and conflicting headlines on progress toward a stimulus deal have kept investors cautious.

Congress, once again, failed to pass a stimulus package and now faces a 1-week deadline to stop a government shutdown after the passage of a continuing resolution on Dec. 11.

Fed under the spotlight

This then will make for an interesting week considering the Fed and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin saying in late November that he would not reauthorize several Fed lending programs past New Year's.

Unprecedented Fed stimulus to support the coronavirus-hit economy has helped drive the S&P 500’s 60% rally since March.

However, the Fed has had significantly fewer stimulus options to face the COVID-19 crisis that it did previously.

The fact that these programs are lapsing at the end of the year means that the Fed, which had largely been staying its course for months now, may need to announce new stimulus measures at the Federal Open Markets Committee press conference.

''We expect follow-through on discussions about making QE more accommodative. At a minimum, the statement is likely to include new forward guidance stating that QE will continue until there is clear-cut progress toward the employment and inflation goals,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.

''We also expect a lengthening of the average maturity of purchases, although that is a closer call,'' the analysts added.

COVID vaccine is finally here

The US set a single-day record with more than 230,000 new Covid cases to end the week.

Investors are realizing that the US is still in a tough place with the virus and the economy isn’t as strong as it was in the early part of the summer.

For instance, states, such as California, the nation’s most populous, has faced new restrictions last after record coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations. New York has warned of similar restrictions that could come into effect soon.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Robert Redfield has accepted an advisory committee's recommendation that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine may be given to people ages 16 and older.

Finally, shots of the vaccine can now be administered in the United States which will be a boost for risk appetite.

'''Freight trucks carrying about 184,275 vials of vaccine departed the plant, and the combined 189 boxes of vaccine vials are expected to arrive in all 50 states on Monday,'' CNN reported.

However, there are still many questions over the vaccine, and not least, how to get enough of the population to take the non-mandatory vaccine that would equate to a critical mass and result in herd immunity.

President-elect Joe Biden has said the would not make vaccinations mandatory.

"But I would do everything in my power – just like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide – I'll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," Biden said.

Historically, states have had the power to mandate vaccinations, acting for public health and safety. However, states would be fearful of causing a backlash and politicizing the vaccine.

Instead, it is far more likely that vaccination requirements will play out as they have in the past and that a private organization or company will require you to be vaccinated to get certain access to places.

Either way, the markets had priced in this eventuality which helped the S&P 500 to new all-time highs earlier this month. It would be expected to buoy a positive outlook for the US economic recovery for 2021.

Georgia Senate elections a weight for outlook

As we move into holiday mode, short term speculators will be mindful of dual US Senate runoffs in Georgia early next month.

Democratic wins in both Jan. 5 Senate races would change control of the legislative body and give President-elect Joe Biden’s party full sway over Congress.

This would be an upset for the stock markets and may encourage speculators to stay on the sidelines for the meantime.

The S&P 500 has gained 9% since the Nov 3 election on expectations that the Senate will remain in the hands of the GOP.

In such a scenario, a split government would prevent overhauls in areas such as taxes and regulation, which is what the stock markets will rely on.

Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator in 20 years, but Biden’s narrow victory there over President Donald Trump has given Democrats hope.

However, a Democratic victory could raise chances for Biden’s tax-reform proposals, including a plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.

Moreover, tougher regulation could hit the energy and financial sectors, stripping out their gains that have been made over the past few weeks. Healthcare would also be at risk to the buildup to the Georgia vote as Biden would have an easier path to change-up the system.

However, in summary, investors may believe that regardless of the Georgia result, political clarity, as well as a successful distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, will eventually lead to an economic revival.

If markets behave as they have done throughout the pandemic, then any news is likely to be spun positively.

Meanwhile, the earnings calendar is almost bare in the week ahead, although reports from just FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) which could, however, resonate across their respective sectors.

S&P 500 technical analysis

In last week's analysis, the downside was called to a prior structure as follows:

The bulls went on to print fresh highs before moving aside and the index landing at the aforementioned support illustrated in last week's chart above.

Meanwhile, if the bulls cannot take back the reins at this juncture, then there is scope for a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, as illustrated below, if not for a 61.8% Fibo.