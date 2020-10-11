S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: The tide could be about to go out ahead of the US Elections

S&P 500 moves in on the psychological 3500s in US Election Day countdown.

A Blue wave and US stimulus are expected, but uncertainty could see the tide go out on stocks.

US stocks ended a strong week on the front foot last Friday.

The S&P 500 added around a further 4% to a three week run of gains. In fact, the index registered its biggest weekly percentage gains since July.

The bulls charged mid-week when the US President Donald Trump did an about-face and stipulated that he would be prepared to support a “big deal”, (stimulus).

However, the probability of US consumers/businesses having to wait until after November 3 for a new round of fiscal stimulus is increasing since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed on Friday to reach an agreement.

Mnuchin floated a new proposal in the afternoon, but an aide for Pelosi said it lacked abroad plan to contain the pandemic.

In any case, all are agreed on one thing, that the US economy is in desperate need of a stimulus plan and the outcome of the election could, therefore, determine the size of the envelope.

Looking at the bond market, the interest rate curve has indeed become steeper in recent weeks and that is likely owing to the growing possibility that Joe Biden's party will achieve a clean sweep.

The Democrats' budget plans are more conducive to a pick-up in inflation and an increase in government bond issuance in the long end.

With President Trump trailing by nearly 10pts now in both FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, the increasing focus on a potential Biden presidency, raising the prospect of significant further stimulus in Q1, is underpinning risk appetite.

So, the question from here is whether markets are right to fully presume an inevitable Blue wave, or is there still too much unknown to expect a change yet?

Following the money is always going to help understand whether or not investors are convinced and the week ahead should be revealing in that sense.

Either way, its bad news for tech

On a Blue victory bias, expensive stocks such as tech could be pressured if investors see value in less popular sectors that track the wider economy, including banks and industrials. Moreover, a Biden victory could subject US technology to greater regulation.

If there is a switch to more defensive stocks like health care, consumer goods and dividend stocks, the conclusion might be that investors are more divided on the outcome. In the same respect, the US dollar, gold and US Treasurys would benefit from defensive flows of cash.

Another major factor for the stock market and the outcome of the US elections is hinged to US and China relations.

President Trump is expected to intensify his anti-China stance which is a major negative within the technology sector. So either way, its probably pooer times ahead for tech.

The anti-China sentiment is here to stay

Indeed, anti-China sentiment in the United States has bipartisan support and Biden would continue to try repatriating manufacturing jobs to the United States.

However, the approach would be less confrontational and a more moderate tone toward China is expected from a president Biden.

Arguably, a Biden victory would be seen to boost risk appetite following four years of trade war risk-off as the negotiations would be expected to return to the traditional diplomacy style.

However, it is yet to be seen whether the Democrats will actually be any easier on China than the GOP.

The entire foreign policy defence and intelligence establishment are anti-China and hence tension and economic decoupling between the two countries are likely to continue.

Risks of a contested election

Meanwhile, the biggest risk to the stock market at this juncture is the possibility of a contested election and a subsequent Supreme Court intervention where weeks if not months could pass before the contest is finally settled.

A major sell-off in the US benchmarks would be a likely consequence, especially when factoring in the stock markets lofty valuations.

In November 2000, the campaigns of President George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore clashed over a vote recount in the state of Florida which took a month until the Supreme Court finally awarded the electoral votes to Bush. The S&P 500 fell some 13% between Nov-Dec.

The week ahead

For the week ahead, the second presidential debate is in doubt.

An underbelly of uncertainty around the elections could weigh and as explained, following the money will be telling in that respect.

Besides data, news flows following the developments over the size of the stimulus package that the White House is prepared to agree with the Democrats will be crucial.

On Friday the White House increased the size of to USD1.8trn, raising hopes that a breakthrough in the long drawn out negotiations can be made.

However, in the absence of support from the Republican Senate (a 53-47 majority) and considering a weekend statement from President Trump to an interviewer that he wanted something “bigger than either the Democrats or the Republicans are offering” the saga continues.

Meanwhile, Pelosi dismissed the current offer as “insufficient”.

On the economic calendar, US Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales standout as the key scheduled risk events.

Some strengthening in consumer spending is expected even with job gains slowing and fiscal stimulus fading, analysts at TD Securities argued.

''We suspect the seasonal factors are exaggerating gains, with COVID changing spending patterns, but the data are likely to add to already strong Q3 growth calculations. Not seasonally adjusted sales will likely be down.''

On CPI, the analysts said, ''we view COVID as disinflationary, on balance, but with positive as well as negative effects, as will likely be evident once again: We expect strength in used-vehicle prices to lead to an above-trend 0.3% rise in the core index, but with an unwinding of earlier strength in food-at-home prices helping hold the rise in the overall CPI to 0.2%.''

S&P 500 technical analysis

The rising wedge has been stretched to the upside and the price has rallied steeply beyond a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September's decline.

The 78.6% Fib of the same range is located at 3509 with the confluence of the end of August resistance.

A move beyond there would be a significant technical feature on the charts, signifying that this market wants to print fresh all-time highs beyond the 2nd September high.

Alternatively, any signs of weakness below the psychological 3500 could equate to profit-taking into the remaining days until the US election.

That would bring 3400/30 old resistance structure into focus and the 21-day moving average below it.