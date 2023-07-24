Share:

Weekly Forecast (July 24 – 28, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 4498, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4631 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4782,5.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 4498, which will be followed by moving down to support level 4411.

Monthly Forecast, July 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 4368, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4493 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4631.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 4368, which will be followed by moving down to support level 4271 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 4098.