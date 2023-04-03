Share:

Weekly Forecast (April 3 – 7, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 4073, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4223.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 4073, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3937.

Monthly Forecast, April 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 4073, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4244 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4382.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 4073, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3937 and 3839.