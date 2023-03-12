Share:

Weekly Forecast (March 13 – 17, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 3925, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4024.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 3925, which will be followed by reaching support level 3814 – 3788.

Monthly Forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 4180, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4361.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 4180, which will be followed by reaching support level 3901,75, 3788,50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 3530,25.