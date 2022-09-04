Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 4072.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4204.75.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 4019.25, which will be followed by reaching support level 3639.

previous week forecast

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 4202.25, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4631.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 4202.25, which will be followed by reaching support level 3639 and 3397.50.

previous week forecast