This/next week forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 4255, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4327 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4509.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 4204.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 4113.75 and 3950.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3922, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4168 – 4202.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3922 which will be followed by moving down to support level 3639.