This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 4064, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4400.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 4064, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3978.

Fundamental Analysis

Economic recovery shows potential for uptrend to the level 4400 – 4800.

Monthly Forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3978, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4400.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3978, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3705.

