This/Next week forecast (April 5 – 9, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3978, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4110.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3978, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3899 and 3843.
Previous week forecast
Fundamental analysis
Economic recovery shows potential for uptrend to the level 4400 – 4800.
Monthly forecast, April 2021
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3978, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4400.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3978, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3705.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
