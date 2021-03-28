This/Next week forecast (March 29 – April 2, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3959 – 3978, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4020 and 4110.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3944, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3875 – 3843.
Previous week forecast
Fundamental analysis
Economic recovery shows potential for uptrend to the level 4400 – 4800.
Monthly forecast, January 2021
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3862, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3990 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4065.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3862, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3705 – 3656.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.1800 amid downbeat mood
The recovery attempts in EUR/USD remain capped below 1.1800 starting out a holiday-shortened NFP week. Macro-economic divergence continues to weigh on the common currency. The US dollar remains underpinned by the risk-off mood.
GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US dollar strength
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3800 ahead of the London open. Alike other majors, the cable also bears the burden of the US dollar strength. However, a battle of Brexit woes and the vaccine optimism in the UK seems to placate the sellers amid a quiet session.
Gold sellers eye 100-SMA inside immediate falling triangle
Gold extends pullback from $1,733 towards intraday low. Downward sloping momentum line suggests further weakness but triangle formation will test the sellers. Bulls are less likely to enter below 200-SMA.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Additional gains are likely with a break above $0.057
Dogecoin closed in the negative territory for five straight days and touched its lowest level in two weeks at $0.04965 before staging a rebound on Friday. As of writing, DOGE was posting modest daily gains at $0.05480.