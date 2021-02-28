This/Next Week Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 3862, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3959.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 3862, which will be followed by reaching support level 3750 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 3705 – 3656.

Fundamental Analysis

Economic recovery shows potential for uptrend to the level 3800 – 3900.

Monthly Forecast, January 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3862, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3990 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4065.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3862, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3705 – 3656.

