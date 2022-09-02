Market math

8/05 = 4,900 (70^2) days > 3/06/2009 MAJOR LOW – A good short term low.

8/10 = 12,769 (113^2) days > 8/25/1987 MAJOR HIGH – Not effective.

8/17 = 20,643 music days > 2/09/1966 MAJOR HIGH – Close in price and one day past the high of the month.

8/23 = 17,424 (132^2) days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW – Very close in price and one day ahead of a short-term low.

Score – 3 out of 4 good dates = 75%.

Fibonacci – 8/5, 8/9, 8/17, 8/22.

8/5 was a good short-term low. 8/9 was a very good low. 8/17 was close in price and one day past the high of the month.

8/22 was not effective. Score – 3 out of 4 good dates = 75%.

Astro – 8/1, 8/2, 8/8, 8/11, 8/12, 8/15, 8/19, 8/24, 8/26 AC.

8/1 was a short-term high. 8/2 was a pass. 8/8 was a short-term high. 8/11 was a short-term high.

8/12 was not effective. 8/19 was a pass. 8/24 was a very good short-term low. Score – 5 out of 6 good dates = 83.33%.

Total Score – 11 out of 14 good dates = 78.57%.

LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci. M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.

Download The Full Astro Trend