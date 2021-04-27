Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE up one day, down the next day in what appears to be the start of a sideways consolidation phase as we retest the new all time high of 4186.75.
Nasdaq JUNE bulls must hold prices above 13900/850 this morning.
Emini Dow Jones bottomed exactly at best support at 33860/830 & longs worked perfectly on the bounce towards minor resistance at 33950/3400.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P retests the new all-time high at 4186.75 (which just happens to be bang on the next target of 4187/88). A break higher targets 4205/07. If we continue higher look for 4220/22 & 4231/33.
First support at 4155/51. A break is lower to targets 4135/32. Strong support at4115/10. Below 4100 risks a slide to strong support at 4075/72.
Nasdaq trying a retest of the all-time high at 14060. A break higher opens the door to further significant gains, initially targeting 14140/150 & 14250/270, perhaps as far as14400.
Failure to beat the all-time high at 14060 risks a small double-top reversal pattern.Best support at 13900/860. Longs need stops below 13820. A break is lower to risks a slide to 13790/770, perhaps as far as last week’s low at 13720/700. Further losses this week meet strong support at 13640/600.
Emini Dow Jones bounce towards minor resistance at 33950/34000. Further gainsretest the all-time high at 34140/144. A break higher however targets 34220/240 &34330/350.
Strong support again at 33860/830. A break below 33800 risks a slide to the best support for today at 33660/610. Longs need stops below 33560. A break lower targets 33450/440 & strong support at 33290/240. Longs need stops below 33190.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.