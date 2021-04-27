Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P JUNE up one day, down the next day in what appears to be the start of a sideways consolidation phase as we retest the new all time high of 4186.75.

Nasdaq JUNE bulls must hold prices above 13900/850 this morning.

Emini Dow Jones bottomed exactly at best support at 33860/830 & longs worked perfectly on the bounce towards minor resistance at 33950/3400.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P retests the new all-time high at 4186.75 (which just happens to be bang on the next target of 4187/88). A break higher targets 4205/07. If we continue higher look for 4220/22 & 4231/33.

First support at 4155/51. A break is lower to targets 4135/32. Strong support at4115/10. Below 4100 risks a slide to strong support at 4075/72.

Nasdaq trying a retest of the all-time high at 14060. A break higher opens the door to further significant gains, initially targeting 14140/150 & 14250/270, perhaps as far as14400.

Failure to beat the all-time high at 14060 risks a small double-top reversal pattern.Best support at 13900/860. Longs need stops below 13820. A break is lower to risks a slide to 13790/770, perhaps as far as last week’s low at 13720/700. Further losses this week meet strong support at 13640/600.

Emini Dow Jones bounce towards minor resistance at 33950/34000. Further gainsretest the all-time high at 34140/144. A break higher however targets 34220/240 &34330/350.

Strong support again at 33860/830. A break below 33800 risks a slide to the best support for today at 33660/610. Longs need stops below 33560. A break lower targets 33450/440 & strong support at 33290/240. Longs need stops below 33190.

