S&P 500 up, as Federal Reserve increases rates by 0.5%
U.S. indices were marginally higher on Wednesday, as it was confirmed that the Fed had opted to hike rates, again.
The FOMC followed up on April’s hike, with a 0.5% increase of rates today, which is the largest in over two decades.
Today’s hike comes as inflation continues to track at record levels, which was addressed in today’s statement.
Following the decision, a statement read, "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures".
They went on to provide further guidance on future action, adding, "In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3/4 to 1 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate".
OPEC+ set to maintain oil output, despite proposed Russian embargo
Whilst the Fed updated their monetary policy, reports today suggested that OPEC will maintain its policy on oil output.
OPEC+ which includes Russia, are set to meet on Thursday and it's expected to agree to raise production by 432,000 barrels per day, which is in accordance with its existing deal.
This increase will take place from June, and is part of last July’s deal where it was agreed that output targets would be increased by 432,000 bpd every month until the end of September.
News of this comes despite the fact that the EU has proposed a Russian oil embargo, as it moves towards its sixth round of sanction.
Speaking today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil. But we simply have to work on it. We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined”.
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.