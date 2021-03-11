S&P 500: Two scenarios

What's on

The stock market seems to be on a bullish track now. The S&P bounced upwards from the support of 3870 where the three Moving Averages were converging and currently is flirting with the four-week resistance of 3935. What to do now?

Mid-term action plan

Watch how the index behaves against the resistance of 3935

Bounce downwards

Factor in a possible downward reversal at 3935 like it happened on February 25.

Noting that we’re in a bullish trend now, if a bounce downwards happens, it will likely send the index either to the support of 3900 or 3870 before bulls take over again.

Punching through