S&P 500: Two scenarios

The stock market seems to be on a bullish track now. The S&P bounced upwards from the support of 3870 where the three Moving Averages were converging and currently is flirting with the four-week resistance of 3935. What to do now?
Mid-term action plan
Watch how the index behaves against the resistance of 3935
Bounce downwards
-
Factor in a possible downward reversal at 3935 like it happened on February 25.
-
Noting that we’re in a bullish trend now, if a bounce downwards happens, it will likely send the index either to the support of 3900 or 3870 before bulls take over again.
Punching through
-
If no bearish reversal pattern forms on lower timeframes around the resistance of 3935, it’ll likely be crossed.
-
Assume that upon crossing, the S&P 500 will go straight to 3960.
-
At the resistance of 3960, a reversal downwards may happen – factor in this potential and prepare the support of 3935.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.