Tuesday forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3959, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4020.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3947, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3913.

SP 500

This/next week forecast (March 15 – 19, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3959, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4040 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4400.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3862, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3785 – 3720.

SP 500

Previous week forecast

Chart S&P 500

Fundamental analysis

Economic recovery shows potential for uptrend to the level 4400 – 4800.

Chart

Monthly forecast, January 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3862, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3990 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4065.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3862, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3705 – 3656.

S&P 500

Previous month forecast

SP500

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 ahead of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.

GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.

Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.

Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.

Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results. 

