Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 3813, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3833 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3858.

Downtrend scenario

A downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3785, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3751.

Fundamental Analysis

Economic recovery shows potential for uptrend to the level 3800 – 3900.

Monthly Forecast, January 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3862, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3990 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4065.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3862, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3705 – 3656.

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD sticks to modest gains above $1715, lacks follow-through

The risk-off mood prompted some short-covering around the safe-haven gold on Thursday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the commodity.

Gold News

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.

US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.00 ahead of Powell, data

DXY trades without clear direction around the 91.00 level. Investors’ attention remains on yields and US inflation. Fed’s Powell, Initial Claims next of relevance in the docket.

US Dollar Index News

