Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3858, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3912 and 3934

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3858, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3785.

SP500

Previous week forecast

SP500

Fundamental Analysis

Economic recovery shows potential for uptrend to the level 3800 – 3900.

SP500

Monthly Forecast, January 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3862, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3990 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 4065.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3862, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3705 – 3656.

SP500

Previous month forecast

SP500

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI

EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone inflation figures and speeches from Fed officials are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget

GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget

GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through

XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through

Strong follow-through USD buying continued exerting some downward pressure on gold. A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term decline.

Gold news

Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08

Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08

Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.

Read more

US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30

US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30

The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar Index News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures