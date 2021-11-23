Emini S&P, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P December's new all-time high exactly at the 4735/40 target in the bull trend, but severely overbought conditions finally kicked in with a sudden collapse to the 4670/68 target.
This leaves a bearish engulfing candle, which is a very short-term negative signal. We do have severely negative divergence on the daily chart so there is a risk of a further correction but I think there are too many retail traders betting on a crash for it to happen just yet.
Nasdaq December hit the next target of 16640/660 next target then a new all-time high at 16767. However, prices then crashed leaving a huge bearish engulfing candle, which is a very short-term negative signal.
Emini Dow Jones December shorts at first resistance at 35850/950 worked perfectly with a high for the day here, followed by a retest of last week's low at 35490.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P first support at 4670/68 but a break below 4660 targets 4640 then the best support at 4630/20. Try longs with stops below 4610.
Very minor resistance at 4700/10 but above here retargets 4720/23 & 4735/40 than 4750.
Nasdaq December collapsed through first support at 16450/400 to target 16300/270 then best support for today at 16230/200. Try longs with stops below 16150. A break lower however sees 16200/230 working as resistance to target 16100 & 16030/010 before a buying opportunity at 15900/850. Try longs with stops below 15800.
First resistance at 16400/450. Shorts need stops above 16500. A break higher targets 16550/600 before a retest of the all-time high at 16630/767.
Emini Dow Jones December strong support at 35450/350. A break lower however targets 35100/35000. Watch for a bounce from here on the first test. However, a break lower meets a buying opportunity at 34800/750, with stops below 34650.
First resistance at 35850/950. A break above 36000 should be a buy signal targeting 36230/250.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.1300 on upbeat German, EU PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum in the early European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.1260 supported by the upbeat PMI data from Germany and EU, which showed ongoing expansion in the service and manufacturing sectors' business activity. Investors now await US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 despite strong UK PMI data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.3400 on Tuesday as investors eye Brexit headlines. The data from the UK showed that preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data came in above expectations in November, limiting the pair's losses for the time being.
Gold hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.