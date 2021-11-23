Emini S&P, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P December's new all-time high exactly at the 4735/40 target in the bull trend, but severely overbought conditions finally kicked in with a sudden collapse to the 4670/68 target.

This leaves a bearish engulfing candle, which is a very short-term negative signal. We do have severely negative divergence on the daily chart so there is a risk of a further correction but I think there are too many retail traders betting on a crash for it to happen just yet.

Nasdaq December hit the next target of 16640/660 next target then a new all-time high at 16767. However, prices then crashed leaving a huge bearish engulfing candle, which is a very short-term negative signal.

Emini Dow Jones December shorts at first resistance at 35850/950 worked perfectly with a high for the day here, followed by a retest of last week's low at 35490.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P first support at 4670/68 but a break below 4660 targets 4640 then the best support at 4630/20. Try longs with stops below 4610.

Very minor resistance at 4700/10 but above here retargets 4720/23 & 4735/40 than 4750.

Nasdaq December collapsed through first support at 16450/400 to target 16300/270 then best support for today at 16230/200. Try longs with stops below 16150. A break lower however sees 16200/230 working as resistance to target 16100 & 16030/010 before a buying opportunity at 15900/850. Try longs with stops below 15800.

First resistance at 16400/450. Shorts need stops above 16500. A break higher targets 16550/600 before a retest of the all-time high at 16630/767.

Emini Dow Jones December strong support at 35450/350. A break lower however targets 35100/35000. Watch for a bounce from here on the first test. However, a break lower meets a buying opportunity at 34800/750, with stops below 34650.

First resistance at 35850/950. A break above 36000 should be a buy signal targeting 36230/250.