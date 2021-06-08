The S&P 500 remains in the long-term bull market zone. Above the important short-term support levels 4206.0, 4166.0, 4135.0, long positions in the S&P 500 are not in danger.
A breakdown of the local resistance level 4244.0 (last month's highs and absolute highs) will be a signal for the resumption of the bullish trend of the S&P 500 and its growth towards the upper border of the ascending channel on the weekly chart and the mark of 4325.0.
Support levels: 4206.0, 4166.0, 4135.0, 4000.0, 3925.0, 3820.0.
Resistance levels: 4244.0, 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 4203.0. Stop-Loss 4238.0. Targets 4166.0, 4135.0, 4000.0, 3925.0, 3820.0.
Buy Stop 4238.0. Stop-Loss 4203.0. Targets 4244.0, 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0.
