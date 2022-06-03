Today’s forecast, Wednesday, June 3

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 4165, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4202.25 and 4303.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 4165, which will be followed by moving down to support level 4095.

This/next week forecast (May 30 – June 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 4095, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4303.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 4095, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3982 and then to 3855.

Monthly forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3855, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 4101 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 4631.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3855 which will be followed by moving down to support level 3587.